Some buzzing stock ideas from analyst Mitessh Thakkar

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : December 30, 2019 09:09 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.



Axis Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 751, target of Rs 785.



Bank of Baroda (BOB) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 102, target of Rs 110.



DLF is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 229.50, target of Rs 240.



Page Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 22,900, target of Rs 25,000.



Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade:

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.