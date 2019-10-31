Some buzzing investing picks from stock analyst Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital

VIDEOS

Updated : October 31, 2019 02:25 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital on what is moving the markets today.

Check out his top stock recommendations



Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop below Rs 1,585 and target of Rs 1,650



Buy HCL Technologies with a stop below Rs 1,135 and target of Rs 1,200



Buy Sun TV with a stop below Rs 512 and target of Rs 545



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.