#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex touches new high; SBI surges 3%
Asian stocks edge higher after Fed rate cut, focus shifts to BOJ
Oil prices extend fall after surprise inventory build
Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar after Fed rate cut
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Some buzzing investing picks from stock analyst Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital

Updated : October 31, 2019 02:25 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital on what is moving the markets today.

Check out his top stock recommendations

  • Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop below Rs 1,585 and target of Rs 1,650

  • Buy HCL Technologies with a stop below Rs 1,135 and target of Rs 1,200

  • Buy Sun TV with a stop below Rs 512 and target of Rs 545

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only Coupon code: DIWALI.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV