Some buzzing investing picks from F&O expert Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities

Updated : November 22, 2019 10:52 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,760 and target of Rs 1,870.



Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 21,500 and target of Rs 23,000.



Buy Titan 1140 Put with a stop loss of Rs 11 and target of Rs 30.



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.