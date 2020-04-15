  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Some buzzing F&O picks from stock analyst VK Sharma of HDFC Securities

Updated : April 15, 2020 09:22 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by futures and options (F&O) market expert VK Sharma, head of private broking and wealth management at HDFC Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Sharma’s stock recommendations for today's trade:
  • Buy Bharti Airtel 510 Call at Rs 29 with a stop loss of Rs 23 and target of Rs 40.
  • Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals 300 Call at Rs 30 with a stop loss of Rs 25 and target of Rs 48.
  • Buy Pidilite Industries 1,400 Call at Rs 67 with a stop loss of Rs 50 and target of Rs 100.
  • Buy Reliance Industries 1,200 Call at Rs 65 with a stop loss of Rs 52 and target of Rs 90.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement