Some buzzing F&O picks from stock analyst VK Sharma of HDFC Securities

Updated : April 15, 2020 09:22 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by futures and options (F&O) market expert VK Sharma, head of private broking and wealth management at HDFC Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Buy Bharti Airtel 510 Call at Rs 29 with a stop loss of Rs 23 and target of Rs 40.

Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals 300 Call at Rs 30 with a stop loss of Rs 25 and target of Rs 48.

Buy Pidilite Industries 1,400 Call at Rs 67 with a stop loss of Rs 50 and target of Rs 100.

Buy Reliance Industries 1,200 Call at Rs 65 with a stop loss of Rs 52 and target of Rs 90.

Sharma’s stock recommendations for today's trade:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.