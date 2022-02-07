Here's a look at top buzzing stocks for trade on Feb 7

Buzzing stocks: SGX Nifty50 was flat at 17,486 on Monday morning which hinted at a weak open for Indian headline indices. Shree Cement, Tata Steel, SBI, YES Bank, Paytm, Indigo, Cipla are some of the buzzing stocks in trade on Monday.

Slight weakness in Asian markets might spill over to the Indian markets on Monday. Here are the top buzzing stocks for trade today:

Shree Cement |

The company reported a lower profit at Rs 482.70 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 631.58 crore in Q3FY21. However, revenue rose to Rs 3,637.11 crore from Rs 3,557.21 crore YoY.

Tata Steel | The company's profit jumped to Rs 9,572.67 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 3,697.22 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue also surged to Rs 60,783.11 crore from Rs 41,935.21 crore YoY.

State Bank of India | SBI's Q3 earnings were largely in-line with estimates. Its net profit came in at Rs 8,431.8 crore against the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 8,538.7 crore, while net interest income stood at Rs 30,687.2 crore as compared to CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 30,792.8 crore.

YES Bank | The lender has received two binding bids for its proposed ARC as the deadline ends, sources told CNBC-TV18. The final ARC structure will depend on RBI's comfort.

Paytm | The company reported a net loss at Rs 778.5 crore against a loss of Rs 535.5 crore YoY. However, revenue jumped 89 percent at Rs 1,456.1 crore as compared to Rs 772 crore YoY.

City Union Bank | The bank reported a higher profit at Rs 196.11 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 169.93 crore in Q3FY21, while net interest income rose to Rs 489.97 crore from Rs 489.05 crore YoY.

CMS Info Systems | The company clocked strong profit at Rs 60.24 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 40.7 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue rose to Rs 403.65 crore from Rs 332.53 crore YoY.

InterGlobe Aviation | The company recorded profit at Rs 129.78 crore in Q3FY22 against a loss of Rs 620.14 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 9,294.77 crore from Rs 4,909.98 crore YoY.

Cipla | Kedar Upadhye has resigned from the position of Global Chief Financial Officer of the company to pursue his professional aspirations beyond the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.

FDC | The company on February 9, will consider the proposal for buyback of shares.