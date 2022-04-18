Should you hold your HDFC Bank stocks or make an exit? Find out what experts are saying

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services; and Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher, shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services and Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher shared their reading and outlook on specific stocks, sectors and markets.

They answer queries for those who bought HDFC Bank stocks for the short term riding on the news of the HDFC and HDFC Bank merger. What should they do now -- hold on to the investment or book a loss and exit at present levels?

They also spoke at length about GIC, Glenmark Life Sciences, IRCTC, SBI Life, Dish TV, Clariant Chemicals, Bajaj Finance, Latent View Analytics, Lux Industries, and Devyani International.

Watch the accompanying video for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.