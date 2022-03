Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent already high commodity prices soaring. Sharda Cropchem gets 50 percent of its revenues from the European region. RV Bubna, CMD of Sharda Cropchem in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that as of now there is no impact of the war on the company.

However he said that higher commodity prices will be beneficial for the company as farmers will get higher prices for their commodity.

