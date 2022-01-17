Setting up EV charging ports may get easier; details here

The charging infrastructure guidelines have been revised. So now if you buy an electric vehicle, you do not need a special license to charge it. You can charge it in your own building electric points or in-office electric points.

The charging infrastructure guidelines have been revised. So now if you buy an electric vehicle, you do not need a special license to charge it. You can charge it in your own building electric points or in-office electric points. You don't need to go out and charge it at a separate charging point.

This is very important for the rapid adoption of electric vehicles because range anxiety was one of the key reasons why people were not buying electric vehicles (EV) wondering where they could charge it, but now as you can charge it in the comfort of your own home or your building, people will make that purchase decision.

The other thing is that Delhi has said that in the next three months 10 percent of all the new two-wheelers and 5 percent of all the new four-wheelers that aggregators use, platform companies like Swiggy, Zomato, etc., have to be electric.

The large purpose here is to make Delhi more environment friendly, but this would definitely mean positive news flow for a lot of the two-wheeler and four-wheeler electric vehicle companies, whether it's Hero, Tata Motors and some of the two-wheeler component makers like Minda, Sona Comstar, JBM Auto that caters to the entire ecosystem.

Tata Motors has also said that they are looking to expand in electric vehicles in a huge way. They are eyeing Rs 5,000 crore in annual sales in FY23 and 50,000 units in terms of the sale of electric vehicles. The company has made a lot of investments in space and planning to launch three affordable cars in the sub-Rs 10 lakh range.

