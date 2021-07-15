  • SENSEX
Sequent Scientific gets EU approval for tablet dosage manufacturing line in Turkey

Updated : July 15, 2021 14:12:00 IST

Sequent Scientific has announced that it has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) approval for its tablet dosage manufacturing line in Turkey.

The approval has further complimented the company by a successful renewal of EU license for eight other manufacturing lines.

The manufacturing lines in Turkey already hold GMP certificates from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Sudan.

Sequent is the third largest player in Turkey with a market share of around 10 percent.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.
