Seeking safe havens in market turmoil? A list of stocks to consider

In a market in turmoil, it is even more important to look for safer havens. Here is a list of companies that generate healthy cash from operations and are available at high cash yields.

Looking at high yield cash generators that include something like an Aster DM Healthcare, Jyothy Laboratories, Nuvoco Vistas, or for that matter, Hindalco and UltraTech Cement, they all have about 100-136 percent of operating cash flows to EBITDA.

Also, the likes of Sun TV, Mahanagar Gas, HeidelbergCement, all of them have between 61 to 86 percent of operating cash flows to EBITDA.

