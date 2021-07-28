See material contribution from Dr Reddy’s new launches in coming quarters: Sanford Bernstein

VIDEOS

Sanford Bernstein expects Kuvan generic and other new launches from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) to scale up, Nithya Balasubramanian, director, told CNBC-TV18.

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday, July 27, reported a 1.5 percent fall in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 at Rs 570.8 crore, hit by lower operating income. The company's net profit in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal stood at Rs 579.3 crore. Revenue from operations during the quarter grew 11.4 percent to Rs 4,919.4 crore from Rs 4,417.6 crore, YoY. The performance at the operating level was also weak with the EBITDA decreasing 12.3 percent to Rs 1,018.8 crore from the year-ago period.

“The kind of products they (DRL) have launched towards the end of the quarter like Ertapenem, generic to Kuvan – all of these are likely to be material products for Dr Reddy’s and that is where the positivity comes from. They are expecting these new launches to scale up and contribute materially in the rest of the quarters,” said Balakrishnan.

On the recent plunge experienced by DRL shares on Tuesday, Balakrishnan believes that the market corrected more than warranted on that front.

