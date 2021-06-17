See buying opportunities in IT and manufacturing sectors, says market strategist Jonathan Schiessl

VIDEOS

Updated : June 17, 2021 16:32:44 IST

Emerging market strategist Jonathan Schiessl believes there could be short-term headwinds for the Indian markets from the dollar movement.

"Indian markets have done remarkably well. The sell-off that we saw as the second wave intensified did not last very long and the markets very quickly re-priced the recovery play. In the shortterm, there could be some headwinds for India from the dollar movement. However, from a medium to longer term view the Indian market is fine."

He said there will be buying opportunities in the IT and manufacturing sectors.

"There will be opportunities from an export perspective in IT or in manufacturing sectors due to the supply chain shifting that is going on out of China."

