State Bank of India (SBI) continues to be the top pick within public sector undertaking (PSU) banks, said Sameer Bhise, Banking Research Analyst, JM Financial Institutional Securities while sharing his views on the financials space. Amongst non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) he continues to like Bajaj Finance, he said. Bhise said there is a potential risk to the financial services sector from the third wave of COVID-19 infections.