SBI Cards down 11% in 4 days; MD confident about company's prospects

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services have declined more than 11 percent in four consecutive sessions. According to a brokerage report, the stock was facing selling pressure lately due to fear of a reduction in Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges which can adversely impact the company's profitability.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services fell around 2 percent at Rs 902.95 on the BSE during intraday trade on Tuesday. The stock declined more than 11 percent in four consecutive sessions.

Year-To-Date, the scrip was up 6 percent whereas Nifty500 has gained 30 percent.

A report released by Motilal Oswal Financial Services over the weekend said that the stock was facing selling pressure lately due to fear of a reduction in Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges which can adversely impact the company's profitability.

Also Read |

This fear stems from RBI's proposal to issue a discussion paper in the next month to cover aspects related to charges involved in various digital payment modes covering credit cards, debit cards, PPIs, UPIs, etc. to ensure they are both affordable to users, and economically remunerative to providers.

"It is a positive as long as it helps in naturally pushing the digital adoption, digital payments, it has a positive rub off on the credit card industry particularly for SBI Card where we were always the beneficiaries of the increase in the digital spends and the adoption of digital payments in terms of sourcing of new cards as well as the spends," said the company's MD & CEO, Rama Mohan Rao Amara.

SBI Cards' spend-based fee constitutes 45-54 percent of total fees and corresponds to 18-23 percent of total revenue and Motilal Oswal Financial Services has estimated a hit of 8-17 percent to earnings in case MDR and credit cards is reduced by 10-20 percent.

"We don't even know like whether credit card will continue to be exempted like in the past or if it is not exempted to what extent there will be reduction etc. these are yet to be known. But having said that, I can assure you that our revenue base is well diversified. We don't have a kind of predominantly one segment accounting for a major share of the revenue. So, this keeps us in a good state and we are confident actually the business model is sustainable," Amara added.

Further, Amara is also confident about the prospects of the company. He said, "We said in the past and we have been always striving for a clocking minimum of 300,000 new accounts every month, I am very happy to say that last few months, we were able to consistently get that kind of rate. We don't foresee any threat to that so, this momentum will continue. We have very good partnerships and given the kind of low penetration of the card industry, and a kind of favourable demographics, we are very confident about the prospects".

He is optimistic that the momentum will continue barring any third wave or any uncertainty.