Samir Arora's list of 'buys' and 'avoids': Bullish on SBI, ICICI Securities; bearish on these sectors

June 17, 2021

The market is entering an interesting phase -- some watchers expect a correction because of rate hikes by global central banks by the end of the year while others see greener pastures as the COVID-related restrictions start to ease for many industries.

To help navigate this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Helios Capital's Samir Arora who declared that they own ICICI Securities and SBI Card. Arora also said that SBI is their second-largest holding their weightage in banks has gone up.

“In private sector banks, we have never sold those 3-4 banks for many years and then we bought SBI, which is now our second largest holding and that changed our weightage for financials,” he said.

“We also own two of these, what we call consumer under penetration plays and financials, which is ICICI Securities and SBI Cards & Payment Services. We have substituted the regular consumer stocks with these stocks but we call them consumer-oriented stocks,” he elaborated.

Arora's firm holds three home finance companies but will not look at buying aviation or cinema stocks.

“We will not buy any of the Indian guys (cinema stocks) including the airlines because they have not fallen in price; instead, we have restaurant type companies now. Here, one can imagine that somebody will have no money will go to a mall; he will not buy anything but he may still go when there is unlock and according to us, the theatres are disrupted whether anybody agrees with me or not but I will agree till the end of my life that they have been disrupted,” he said.

Overall, he continues to remain bullish on the Indian equity market.

