Sagar Cements board approves preferential allotment of shares to Premji Invest

By Nigel D'Souza   IST (Updated)
Sagar Cements is in focus as the company approves preferential allotment of equity shares to Premji Invest. Premji Invest are going to put in close to around Rs 350 crore into Sagar Cements that is via the preferential issue. They will be subscribing close to around 1.3 crore shares and the conversion price that they have put out will be around Rs 265 odd.

Azim Premji’s investment arm Premji Invest Opportunities are going to put in close to around Rs 350 crore into Sagar Cements that is via the preferential issue. They will be subscribing close to around 1.3 crore shares and the conversion price that they have put out will be around Rs 265 odd.
Post conversion, they will hold a little more than 10 percent stake in the company.
First Published:  IST
