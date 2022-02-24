Russia-Ukraine war: Here's how Indian pharma cos might be impacted

Russia has gone ahead and invaded Ukraine, reportedly bombing major cities in Ukraine, despite last-minute pleas by the United Nations and western allies. Most large Indian pharma companies have an exposure to Russia as well as Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) which includes the Ukraine markets. To know which pharma companies might get affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis watch the accompanying video.

Russia has gone ahead and invaded Ukraine, reportedly bombing major cities in Ukraine, despite last-minute pleas by the United Nations and western allies. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had authorised a special military operation aimed at protecting people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the regime in Kyiv.

Most large Indian pharma companies have an exposure to Russia as well as CIS which includes the Ukraine markets. However Dr Reddy's has the largest exposure with 8 percent of their sales coming from Russia and 4 percent from CIS.

To know which other pharma companies will be affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis watch the accompanying video.