Ruchi Soya FPO fully subscribed; check details

Ruchi Soya follow-on public offering (FPO) has been fully subscribed.

On the second day, March 25, 2022, the issue was subscribed to about 50 percent. The first half of today, by 11 am, the issue was completely subscribed. The total subscription recorded till 11 am was 1.35 times.

QIB category is subscribed 87 percent, HNI category subscribed 4 times, there is strong subscription in the HNI category, the retail is still about 51 percent and employee – the strongest – at 5.5 times.

