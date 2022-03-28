0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Ruchi Soya FPO fully subscribed; check details

Profile image
By Yash Jain   IST (Published)
Mini

Ruchi Soya follow-on public offering (FPO) has been fully subscribed.

Ruchi Soya follow-on public offering (FPO) has been fully subscribed.
On the second day, March 25, 2022, the issue was subscribed to about 50 percent. The first half of today, by 11 am, the issue was completely subscribed. The total subscription recorded till 11 am was 1.35 times.
Also Read:
Explained: What is an FPO? How is it different from an IPO?
QIB category is subscribed 87 percent, HNI category subscribed 4 times, there is strong subscription in the HNI category, the retail is still about 51 percent and employee – the strongest – at 5.5 times.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.
Catch all stock market updates here
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More