Ruchi Soya FPO: Company files RHP with Maharashtra RoC

Ruchi Soya has hit the upper circuit after the board approves a Rs 4,300 follow-on public offering (FPO). CNBC-TV18 has reported earlier about the upcoming FPO.

Ruchi Soya has hit the upper circuit after the board approves a Rs 4,300 follow-on public offering (FPO). CNBC-TV18 has reported earlier about the upcoming FPO.

Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for this particular FPO has been filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) Maharashtra. It is understood that an approval from RoC Maharashtra is expected today itself.

The FPO opens on March 24, 2022 and closes on March 28, 2022 and this FPO will help the promoters of Ruchi Soya – the Patanjali Group – to move closer towards the compliance with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norm, under which the company has to dilute a minimum of 25 percent to public in a period of three years.

Currently, the promoters own about 98.9 percent and this particular FPO will take them significantly closer to that threshold of the MPS regulations.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.

Catch all stock market updates here