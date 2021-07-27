Rossari Biotech in focus, here’s why

VIDEOS

Updated : July 27, 2021 16:10:12 IST

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhav Sahu of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Rossari Biotech.

The specialty chemicals manufacturer recently announced two back-to-back inorganic deals. Tristar Intermediates will help Rossari Biotech in getting access to personal care additives portfolio.

The company’s inorganic strategy is aimed at complementary attributes.

The commissioning of Dahej facility provides profound capacity headroom. However, in terms of valuations, the stock trades at about 39 times EV/EBITDA of FY23 which is at a premium compared to larger peers.

The stock is up about 60 percent from its October levels and it may be prudent to take some profits off the table and wait for lower levels.