RIL to announce Q1FY22 results; here's what Centrum Broking expects

Updated : July 23, 2021 10:29:04 IST

Probal Sen, senior vice president of Centrum Broking, on Friday, said that there is not going to be too much of a surprise as far as the numbers of RIL are concerned.

Nifty heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be reporting its Q1FY22 results today, July 23. The street doesn’t have high expectations from RIL. The numbers are expected to be flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The retail business has been under pressure because of the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and that will be offset by a marginal increase in the oil-to-chemical (O2C) business.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sen said, “There is not going to be too much of surprise as far as numbers are concerned. I think it’s more about what is the outlook for the rest of the year, what kind of commentary is provided on the Aramco transaction, JioFiber progress and Just Dial’s acquisition is more relevant than just this quarter’s numbers.”

On Just Dial, he said, “The synergies that they (RIL) expect, whether in terms of JD Mart or integrating small and medium enterprises (SME) distribution infrastructure, will be interesting to understand if they can provide some view on that.”

Disclosure: Network 18, which publishes cnbctv18.com, is a part of the Reliance Group.

