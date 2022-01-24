0

RIL Q3: Retail business scaling up well, says IIFL’s Harshvardhan Dole

By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Retail business seems to be scaling up very well for Reliance Industries, said Harshvardhan Dole, vice president-institutional equities at IIFL, on Monday.

Reliance Retail reported its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on Friday. The company's revenue witnessed a massive surge of more than percent 56 percent, on a year-on-year basis, to record Rs 57,717 crore during the quarter, beating Street estimates.
Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dole said, “There was a bit of an outperformance in the retail business as well as the exploration and production (E&P) and Jio also because of better cost containment.”
“We are surprised by the ramp-up in the retail business whereby they have added more than 800 stores and cumulatively the store count is nearly 1,500 for the year and that’s despite the COVID-19 pandemic. So the retail business seems to be scaling up well,” he said.
He further said that the order to cash (O2C) business is set to pick up due to demand improvement globally for Reliance.
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
