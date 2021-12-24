Rewind 2021 | Why HDFC Bank underperformed this year

HDFC Bank has underperformed Nifty in a calendar year for the second time in a row. The underperformance has come in after the change in management last year. Year-to-date, the stock is up a mere 0.8 percent when compared to the 22.2 percent gain in Nifty.

HDFC Bank has underperformed the Nifty for the third time in the past nine years, and now it is also lagging behind ICICI Bank on certain financial parameters.

Year-to-date, the stock is up a mere 0.8 percent when compared to the 22.2 percent gain in Nifty. This is also the lowest return that HDFC Bank has given in the last eight years and it is a first-time single-digit return in the last eight years.

ICICI Bank on the other hand has outperformed HDFC Bank in terms of their operating performance in the last few quarters.

