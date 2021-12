The year 2021 was full of deals in the diagnostics space from Thyrocare Technologies being acquired by PharmEasy to Dr Lal PathLabs acquiring Suburban Diagnostics.

Hospital chains such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Max Healthcare Institute also looked at expanding their diagnostic operations in the year

