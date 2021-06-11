  • SENSEX
Remain positive on IT, pharma and agri sector: Abakkus Asset Management

Updated : June 11, 2021 16:34:05 IST

Aman Chowhan, fund manager at Abakkus Asset Management, expects export demand to improve as the world gradually begins to unlock the shutdowns imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We continue to remain positive on the IT and the pharma space because as the world opens up we expect the export demand to further improve and these are the sectors that are very well placed to capitalise on that," he said.

With hopes of a good monsoon this year, Chowhan said, "there will be lots of excitement around agri and rural-focused companies. We do have some exposure in the space as well."

He added that they also see good opportunities in capital goods and the engineering space.

