Reliance Industries gains over 3% as Singapore gross refining margins hit 5-year high

The RIL stock closed 3.71 percent higher at Rs 2,638 on the BSE today as Singapore gross refining margins (GRMs) hit a 5-year high at $17 per barrel owing to an increase in demand for refined products globally.

The share price of Reliance Industries (RIL) surged on Tuesday as the Singapore gross refining margins (GRMs), a benchmark of profitability for crude refiners, hit a 5-year high at $17 per barrel. In Q4FY22, Singapore GRMs averaged around $7.80 a barrel.

The Asian benchmark touched a high of $20 per barrel, its highest level at least since 2012, on Monday owing to an increase in demand for refined products globally. This year, Singapore GRMs have risen 3.2 times so far.

The supply concerns owing to Russia-Ukraine war have led to a sharp rise in the prices of oil and gas, as the demand prospects for them improved. This in turn has boosted the outlook for refining margins and petrochemicals, improving the earnings outlook for RIL.

RIL is among the companies that process crude into refined products in India.

GRM is the amount the refiners are earning while turning each barrel of crude oil into refined products.

Besides, Morgan Stanley adding the company to its Asia Focus list has also aided the stock's upward movement.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.