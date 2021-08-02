Regulatory concerns in China positive for Indian markets, residential property attractive in India, says Jefferies' Christopher Wood

VIDEOS

Updated : August 02, 2021 19:40:21 IST

Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, believes that regulatory concerns in China are positive for Indian markets in the long term. He also maintains his positive view on real estate sector.

"There was a huge regulatory driven tumult in the Chinese markets last week. If foreign investors had been heavily underweight India when this news flow happened in China, it would have been very positive for India in short term. However, the reality is that most Asian emerging market investors are already overweight India, so in the short term it won't have a big impact."

"Also, I am now overweight China as of the end of last week because Chinese stocks went down a lot. However, in the long-term this is positive for India. I am remaining fully invested in India, I am overweight India", he said.

He added, "I am constructive on the Indian market and I am extremely constructive on the residential property sector, which I and my colleagues at Jefferies believe is at the beginning of a new multi-year upturn after extremely long drawn out 7 year downturn in residential property. So with a 7-10 year view I believe the Indian residential property market is extremely attractive."

