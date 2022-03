Rossari Biotech has corrected 30 percent in last 3 months. Sunil Chari, Co-founder & MD of Rossari Biotech in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said, margins are likely to increase from Q2FY23 as prices for main raw materials have started declining.

Rossari Biotech has corrected 30 percent in last 3 months.

Sunil Chari, Co-founder & MD of Rossari Biotech in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said, margins are likely to increase from Q2FY23 as prices for main raw materials have started declining.

He said the company expects to do Rs 1,600 crore of revenue in FY22 and double the EBITDA in next 2-3 years.

Watch video for more.