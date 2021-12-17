RateGain Travel IPO listing: New bookings beating pre-pandemic levels; bullish on orderbook, says management

New bookings are beating pre-pandemic levels, said Bhanu Chopra, chairman and managing director of RateGain Travel Technologies, on Friday, adding that “65 percent of revenues come from the US.”

New bookings are beating pre-pandemic levels, said Bhanu Chopra, chairman and managing director of RateGain Travel Technologies, on Friday, adding that “65 percent of revenues come from the US.”

However, he said, some sign of weakness in the European markets is visible but have no significant impact on the US revenues.

Chopra feels good about the orderbook that’s built.

RateGain Travel Technologies shares made a subdued debut in the secondary market on Friday. The stock of the software as a service (SaaS) company debuted at Rs 364.8 on BSE, a discount of 14.2 percent to its issue price of Rs 425. On NSE, RateGain Travel shares opened at Rs 360, a discount of 15.3 percent.

For the entire interview, watch the video