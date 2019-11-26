Rajat Bose: Investors can consider these stocks in their portfolio

VIDEOS

Updated : November 26, 2019 10:27 AM IST

Below is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com on what is moving the markets today. Bose is a nearly 30-year veteran of the stock market and keeps a close eye on market fundamentals, macroeconomics and central banking, among other topics.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 593 with targets of Rs 617 and Rs 624.

Reliance Nippon AMC is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 368 with targets of Rs 385 and Rs 389.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.