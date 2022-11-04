Cross
    Rainbow Children's stock surges 14% with pre-IPO lock-in ending tomorrow

    By Ekta Batra   | Mangalam Maloo   | Sonal Bhutra   IST (Published)
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and MD of Rainbow Children's Medicare said all the operating metrics are looking good and would confident to deliver good performance in the next two quarters.

    Rainbow Children's Medicare has completed nearly six months of listing and the lock-in for pre-IPO investors ends on Saturday, November 5. And a day before the lock-in ends, the company's stock has surged 14 percent.
    The current market price of the stock is Rs 690 versus the IPO issue price of Rs 542. Investors must have 22.7 percent shareholding to escape the lock-in. A prominent Pre-IPO investor is British International Investment having 9.29 percent stake in the company.
    The company has posted a good set of quarter two numbers in the ongoing fiscal. Occupancies have inched up in the quarter aided by seasonality.
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and MD of Rainbow Children's Medicare, said all the operating metrics are looking good and they are confident of delivering good performance in the next two quarters.
    Moreover, Kancharla mentioned that the current quarter had a lot of seasonal business which is why the company’s average revenue per occupied bed is lower compared to the normal quarters.
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng