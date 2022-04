Rain Industries ended 4 percent lower in trade after the company announced partial shutdown of Calciner plant at Visakhapatnam.

The Visakhapatnam plant is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company which is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC).

According to the company, the shutdown is due to lower allocation of Raw Petroleum Coke (RPC) by DGFT for FY23.

