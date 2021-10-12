Radico Khaitan, IDBI Bank, BHEL among midcap stocks that buzzed in trade on Tuesday

Radico Khaitan and IDBI Bank hit 52-week highs, and Delta Corp and BHEL were among the volume buzzers.

In the ‘Midcap on our Radar’ segment, Agam Vakil gets a list of midcap stocks that buzzed in trade on Tuesday.

On the gaining side, Network18, Radico Khaitan and IDBI Bank hit 52-week highs, whereas Delta Corp, BHEL and Castrol India were the volume buzzers.

On the downside, Nazara Tech, SEAMEC, BPL and CG Power saw profit taking, trading between two and five percent lower.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.