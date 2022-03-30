Quess Corp stock buzzing in trade after analyst meet; here’s why

Quess Corp held an analyst meet and there were some takeaways which is pushing the stock higher. The stock is up 5.50 percent.It is targeting CAGR of 23 percent for revenues, and 32 percent for EBITDA over the next three years. They hope to achieve 25 percent return on equity by FY25, which actually is at 20 percent levels currently, and targeting EBITDA margins of 6 percent which were at 4.9 percent in the quarter gone by.

Quess Corp held an analyst meet and there were some takeaways which is pushing the stock higher. The stock is up 5.50 percent.

It is targeting CAGR of 23 percent for revenues, and 32 percent for EBITDA over the next three years. They hope to achieve 25 percent return on equity by FY25, which actually is at 20 percent levels currently, and targeting EBITDA margins of 6 percent which were at 4.9 percent in the quarter gone by.

The company is also looking at growing its three segments, which is the workforce management, global tech and operating asset management at about 20 percent CAGR in the next three years.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.