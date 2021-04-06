Prefer Infosys & HCL Tech; like Persistent, Mphasis in midcap IT, says JM Financial’s Manik Taneja

VIDEOS

Updated : April 06, 2021 01:21 PM IST

Manik Taneja of JM Financial Institutional Securities prefers Infosys and HCL Tech in the large-cap IT space. In the midcap IT space, he prefers Persistent Systems, Coforge and Mphasis.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Taneja said, “Infosys and HCL Tech are our preferred bets among tier-one companies. Although, given the slight relative underperformance for TCS in the past 12 months, there could be some room for catch-up there and even TCS should do well in FY22 given the demand traction in the financial services space.”

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick off the earnings season on April 12th, followed closely by Infosys and Wipro.

IT stocks, once again, are doing well in the run-up to the results, Taneja added. “This is similar to what we have seen in the last 2-3 quarters wherein stocks do well in the run-up to results and then have a cool-off after the numbers. So expectations are running high and numbers should do justice to the expectations,” he said.

