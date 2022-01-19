Prefer Dabur, Marico, Godrej Consumer in FMCG space: HDFC Securities

Rural demand has been mute in Q3FY22, said Naveen Trivedi, AVP-institutional research at HDFC Securities.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Rural seems to be slightly muted this quarter. Last year on the discretionary side deceleration was there and we were expecting that divergence will go down.”

Talking about top picks, Trivedi said, “With core category, Dabur, Marico and Godrej Consumer are our picks. On the liquor side, we are pushing for United Spirits.”

