Positive on Tata Motors, Sona BLW Precision, says Ashwin Patil

Ashwin Patil, Research Analyst at LKP Securities advises to enter Tata Motors stock at current levels and look for targets of Rs 600-650. Sona BLW Precision is one of the best picks to play on the electric vehicle (EV) story, he said. He sees good upside in the stock from current levels.

He likes Endurance Technologies, GNA Axles and Craftsman Automation as these stocks are very well placed to take advantage of the improvement in the auto sector that is expected to come, he said.

