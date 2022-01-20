Positive on PVR, Inox; Zee can see 8% revenue growth QoQ: Edelweiss Securities

Abneesh Roy, Executive Director- Institutional Equities, Edelweiss Securities is positive on PVR and Inox. According to him, Zee Entertainment can see 8 percent growth in revenue quarter on quarter (QoQ).

He expects this time the screen opening and movie opening will be faster compared to previous two COVID-19 waves. He believes the street will see positive surprise on operating levels for PVR and Inox.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.