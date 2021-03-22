  • SENSEX
Positive on metals, IT, and commodity related stocks, says Credit Suisse's Jitendra Gohil

Updated : March 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST

Jitendra Gohil, head of India equity research at Credit Suisse Wealth Management, believes that a sideways market could be a good buying opportunity as he expects superior economic growth in H2 compared to H1.

He said, "The kind of FPI buying that we have seen and which has remained unabated, our currency outlook has improved, we are going to see current account surplus, balance of payments situation is strong, so India per se we don't see huge risk of currency depreciation."

"Hence I feel that while market may remain sideways but we think that that could be a good buying opportunity as we think in the second half the economic growth will be superior compared to H1 because of vaccine inoculation and plus the rub-off impact of the stimulus which has already been announced in the US."

Gohil said, "In the second half we may see one more round of infrastructure spending announcement by the US and that can lead to another round of buying interest in risky assets. So, we think this is a temporary kind of a blip. We think this could be a good buying opportunity especially for Indian equities."

He maintains positive view on metals, IT and commodity related stocks. However, he is underweight on FMCG and consumption sector.

Watch video for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
