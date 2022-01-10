Positive on large banks, capital market entities and technology: White Oak Capital

Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO of White Oak Capital Management discusses with Pavitra Parekh and Surabhi Upadhyay his analysis on the fundamental side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO of White Oak Capital Management discusses with Pavitra Parekh and Surabhi Upadhyay his analysis on the fundamental side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

In terms of investment, Somaiyaa said, “Big banks are one area to look at. Capital market entities have really long way to go. I mean all intermediaries may it be exchanges, may it be AMCs, broking companies I think that is another area. The third is IT and ITES and the whole broader definition of what we look at technology and internet and digital sectors.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video...