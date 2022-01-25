Positive on Axis Bank, target price Rs 1050: ICICI Securities' Kunal Shah

ICICI Securities is positive on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,050, Kunal Shah, Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) Analyst, told CNBC-TV18.

“We are positive on the name, it’s one of our top picks and we have a target price of Rs 1,050 which is more than 50 percent upside from the current level,” he said.

Shah further said that gross non-performing asset (NPA) is coming down for all the banks and credit cost has declined quarter on quarter (QoQ).

However, said Shah, ICICI Securities expect to see good traction from Kotak Mahindra Bank across parameters and will report healthy loan growth QoQ.

According to him, the State Bank of India’s (SBI) loan growth will be on the lower side compared to private banks. “Over the past 4-5 quarters it surpassed private banks on most of the operating parameters and that delivery would continue; the only thing is compared to that of private banks, credit growth for SBI would be relatively on the lower side but we will still see the catchup QoQ on standalone for SBI,” Shah said.

He said that Bandhan Bank's Q3FY22 earnings surprised on business growth QoQ and credit cost was managed well by the bank.

