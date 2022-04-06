0

PhillipCapital upgrades ICICI Lombard to 'buy' rating; here's why

Profile image
By Nimesh Shah   IST (Published)
Mini

PhillipCapital has upgraded ICICI Lombard to a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,625.

PhillipCapital has upgraded ICICI Lombard to a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,625. In the last year, the stock has relatively underperformed largely on four more reasons according to PhillipCapital – first is higher than expected health claims because of COVID-19, second is losing market share in the health insurance business, third is there has been a higher competition in the motor business and fourth is they have lost some market share in the motor segment premium as well.
The firm believes, most of these challenges are over and from hereon, the business momentum is likely to pick up.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nimesh Shah for more details.
