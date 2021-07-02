Pharma one of the strongest sectors; prefer IOL Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, says market expert Jai Bala

VIDEOS

Updated : July 02, 2021 19:31:00 IST

Markets erased all of its gains seen in the last week with the Nifty and Sensex ending with cuts of over a percent. While metals and banks were the worst performing indices, pharma stocks outperformed.

Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, expects positive auto sales trend to continue. He advised investors to have exposure to stocks in the auto sector.

"The auto sales numbers do reflect some element of pent-up demand but we are still in the middle or perhaps even in the early stages of a recovery. So, we should expect positive auto sales trend to continue as far as the auto cycle is concerned. We do own Maruti and Escorts in some of our portfolios. Overall one should have exposure to their favourite stocks in this sector."

Jai Bala, CMT of Cashthechaos.com, said pharma is one of the strongest sectors in the market. He prefers IOL Pharma and Tata Chemicals.

"Pharma is one of the strongest sectors in the market. Traders must stick to speciality chemicals and pharma at this point of time. In pharma space I prefer IOL Pharma and Tata Chemicals."

