Pharma long-term theme; financials, metal stocks likely to rise, says Avendus Capital

Updated : April 15, 2020 03:03 PM IST

Financials and oil and metal stocks are expected to see a rise in the next round of market rally as the economy is likely to recover from the crisis going forward, said Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, adding that pharma space remains to be a long-term theme.

“In 2008-2009, the best-performing sectors were pharma and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and that continues to be the case. When you come out of this, the next round of market rise will have to be financials, oils, metals as the economy, we would be expecting, to recover... certainly we all will be spending more money on health going forward, that is going to be a global factor. It is looking like a longer-term theme now," said Holland in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

According to Holland, we may not be past the worst yet in terms of coronavirus. “I would think about the market rather than trying to call the bottom. I think there are a lot of moving parts which will keep the market volatile for sure,” he said.

“As companies get back to business, is it a V-shaped or a U-shaped recovery? I believe it is a U-shaped recovery. Then we still have another quarter of horrible cashflow for companies. So I believe there is going to have to be more packages going forward," added Holland.

When asked about his guidance for IT sector, he replied, “It has definitely been the place to hide but I don’t think it is any more. You can say they have got some tailwinds because of the rupee depreciating but I think it is going to be a tough environment in terms of pricing going forward.”