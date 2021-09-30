Persistent Systems shares jump 6% as new acquisitions to aid revenue growth

Shares of Persistent Systems jumped as much as six percent on Thursday on reports that the company will acquire North Carolina-based Software Corporation International (SCI) and its affiliate, Fusion360, and the business of New Jersey-based Shree Partners including its subsidiary in India.

Shares of Persistent Systems jumped as much as six percent on Thursday after reports the company will acquire North Carolina-based Software Corporation International (SCI) and its affiliate, Fusion360, and the business of New Jersey-based Shree Partners including its subsidiary in India.

The total purchase consideration payable for the acquisition of SCI and

Fusion360 is $53 million and Shree Partners, including the Indian arm, is $6.87 million.

The acquisition will expand Persistent Systems’ BFSI expertise and enhance its client portfolio. The buyout will also help the company to take advantage of the payments modernization and its demand acceleration trend.

“SCI brings deep domain consulting capabilities specializing in Payment solutions, integration, and support services for an impressive portfolio of leading US Banks. Additionally, Fusion360 provides application development, maintenance, and support for leading Payment platforms including IBM’s Financial Transaction Manager (FTM),” the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read |

“Similarly, Shree Partners expands our Cloud and IT Infrastructure capabilities in BFSI and Travel & Hospitality. Importantly, these acquisitions bring us new points of presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the National Capital Region (NCR), India, bringing in new digital transformation talent to serve our clients,” said Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems.

The acquisition of SCI was on three times price to sales while that of Shree Partners is around 1-time price to sales, said ICICIDirect Research.

“SCI, which is specialised in payment solutions domain caters to leading US banks, will enhance Persistent’s capabilities in the market (81% of geography mix) and client portfolio in BFSI segment (29% of the mix). Shree Solutions will enhance Persistent’s capabilities into the cloud, AI/ML domain in BFSI segment,” the brokerage firm added.

The acquisition is expected to increase the company’s revenue by 3-4 percent for FY22, FY23 and EBIT margins by 40-50 bps, according to ICICIDirect Research.

At 11:42 am, shares of Persistent Systems’ were trading four percent higher at Rs 3,684.95 on the BSE.