Paras Defence says Rs 300 crore worth of orders in pipeline; developing tech with DRDO

In a major boost for the country's armed forces, the Defence Acquisition Council, which met under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, approved the procurement of Rs 8,357 crore worth of military platforms and hardware, including air defence fire control radar and GSAT-7B satellite. The procurement proposals were accorded "Acceptance of Necessity", the ministry said in a statement.

The approved proposals included "procurement of night sight (image intensifier), light vehicles GS 4X4, air defence fire control radar (light) and GSAT-7B satellite," it mentioned. Acquisition of these equipment and systems will enhance operational preparedness of armed forces by providing better visibility, enhanced mobility, improved communication and increased capability of detecting enemy aircraft, it stated.

