Overweight on banking and manufacturing sectors: ICICI Pru AMC

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Anand Shah, Head-PMS & AIF Investments at ICICI Pru AMC said that he is optimistic and overweight on banking, manufacturing space as well as on capex recovery also.

He said, “We are overweight - one on banking. We are seeing solid recovery as far as banking is concerned both in terms of a little bit on credit growth but also in terms of asset quality.”

He added, “Secondly overweight on manufacturing. The profitability, and the return on equities in manufacturing sector next decade would be far better than what they were in the previous decade. So these are the broad two areas where we are looking for opportunities.”

