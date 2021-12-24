NSDL e-Governance Infra to file DRHP for IPO; details here

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure is set to file DRHP for its IPO on Friday. The IPO is likely to be entirely an offer for sale.

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure is set to file DRHP for its IPO on Friday. The IPO is likely to be entirely an offer for sale.

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure deals with all sorts of e-governance whether private or government, e-governance initiatives.

As far as IPO is concerned it is likely to be 100 percent offer for sale which means none of the funds raised through the IPO will come to the company, selling shareholders would be taking that fund.

The size of the IPO is expected to be about Rs 1,300 to 1,400 crore. IPO to see dilution of 28-30 percent of the equity.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.