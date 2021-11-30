November auto sales likely to be subdued on weak retail demand

November auto sales numbers are expected to be released on Wednesday (1 December). Nomura expects a fall of 10-30 percent in two-wheeler sales on YoY basis. In the auto segment, YoY fall in sales at Maruti Suzuki and M&M Auto could be 5-6 percent and Ashok Leyland 9 percent, while Tata Motors could see 28 percent rise in sales.

CNBC-TV18 expects the numbers to be on the weaker side as retail demand in the festive season was not as strong as expected.

Also, the inventory for the two-wheeler sector remains quite high at about 4 to 6 weeks.

So, for the entire two-wheeler sector Nomura expects a fall in sales of 10-30 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Passenger vehicle names like Maruti Suzuki and M&M Auto could also see a 5-6 percent fall in sales, while Ashok Leyland could see a drop in sales of 9 percent.

However, Tata Motors could see a growth of 28 percent on YoY basis.

