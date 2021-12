Nirmal Bang is positive on the Indian IT sector and the overall stance is overweight. It has a buy rating on 4 out of the large 5 IT companies

Nirmal Bang is positive on the Indian IT sector and the overall stance is overweight. It has a buy rating on 4 out of the large 5 IT companies – TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech and continue to maintain buy call on Tech Mahindra.

The brokerage firm upgraded the ratings for TCS and Wipro and the 2 now are 'buy' for Nirmal Bang versus an earlier accumulates.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.